News & Insights

Stocks

Ferguson Files Form 8-K and Reports Strong Sales

November 01, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Ferguson PLC (FERG) has released an update.

Ferguson Enterprises, a major distributor in the North American construction market, recently filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, highlighting its expansive reach with sales of $29.6 billion in FY 2024. The company, headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, supports professionals with a diverse range of products and services across nearly 1,800 locations. Investors and market enthusiasts can access further details on the SEC’s website and Ferguson’s investor page.

For further insights into FERG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FERG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.