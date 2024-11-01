Ferguson Files Form 8-K and Reports Strong Sales

Ferguson PLC (FERG) has released an update.

Ferguson Enterprises, a major distributor in the North American construction market, recently filed a Form 8-K with the SEC, highlighting its expansive reach with sales of $29.6 billion in FY 2024. The company, headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, supports professionals with a diverse range of products and services across nearly 1,800 locations. Investors and market enthusiasts can access further details on the SEC’s website and Ferguson’s investor page.

For further insights into FERG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

