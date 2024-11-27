News & Insights

Stocks

Fenix Resources Extends Iron Ore Hedge to 2025

November 27, 2024 — 05:51 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fenix Resources Limited (AU:FEX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fenix Resources Limited has extended its iron ore hedge book to June 2025, securing contracts for 120,000 tonnes at A$152 per tonne. This strategic move capitalizes on stable iron ore prices and a weaker Australian dollar, ensuring a positive cashflow margin while maintaining exposure to spot prices. Fenix’s diversified operations, including its flagship Iron Ridge Mine, position the company for future growth in Western Australia’s iron ore sector.

For further insights into AU:FEX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.