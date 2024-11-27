Fenix Resources Extends Iron Ore Hedge to 2025

Fenix Resources Limited (AU:FEX) has released an update.

Fenix Resources Limited has extended its iron ore hedge book to June 2025, securing contracts for 120,000 tonnes at A$152 per tonne. This strategic move capitalizes on stable iron ore prices and a weaker Australian dollar, ensuring a positive cashflow margin while maintaining exposure to spot prices. Fenix’s diversified operations, including its flagship Iron Ridge Mine, position the company for future growth in Western Australia’s iron ore sector.

