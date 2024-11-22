Fenix Resources Confirms Growth and Community Focus

Fenix Resources Limited (AU:FEX) has released an update.

Fenix Resources Limited, a fully integrated mining and logistics company, has successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, with key resolutions including the election of directors being passed. The company operates significant iron ore assets in Western Australia and is poised for growth with the restart of the Shine Iron Ore Mine and upcoming Beebyn-W11 Project. Fenix is committed to local community engagement, creating over 200 jobs and fostering partnerships with indigenous groups.

