FEMSA Sells Equipment Units to Mill Point Capital

November 04, 2024 — 08:27 am EST

Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) has released an update.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (FEMSA) has successfully completed the sale of its refrigeration and foodservice equipment operations, Imbera and Torrey, to Mill Point Capital for 8,000 million pesos. This strategic divestiture aligns with FEMSA’s ongoing efforts to streamline its portfolio and focus on core business areas. Investors may find this move indicative of FEMSA’s commitment to refining its business strategy for enhanced market presence.

