FEMSA Sells Equipment Units to Mill Point Capital

Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) has released an update.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (FEMSA) has successfully completed the sale of its refrigeration and foodservice equipment operations, Imbera and Torrey, to Mill Point Capital for 8,000 million pesos. This strategic divestiture aligns with FEMSA’s ongoing efforts to streamline its portfolio and focus on core business areas. Investors may find this move indicative of FEMSA’s commitment to refining its business strategy for enhanced market presence.

For further insights into FMX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.