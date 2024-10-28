News & Insights

FEMSA Reports Strong Growth in Q3 2024 Results

October 28, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) has released an update.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (FEMSA) reported an 8.3% increase in total consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2024, with significant growth across its business units, including a 14.6% rise in income from operations. The company’s retail and digital segments showed impressive expansion, with Spin by OXXO and Spin Premia platforms experiencing substantial user growth. Additionally, Coca-Cola FEMSA delivered strong double-digit revenue and profit growth, counterbalancing softer performance in the Mexican market.

