FEMSA to Divest Plastics Unit to AMMI

October 28, 2024 — 05:28 pm EDT

Fomento Economico Mexicano (FMX) has released an update.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (FEMSA) has announced an agreement to sell its plastics solutions operations to AMMI, an affiliate of Milenio Capital, for $3,165 million pesos. This move aligns with FEMSA’s ongoing strategic FEMSA Forward plan aimed at refining its business focus. The deal awaits regulatory approval and is expected to finalize in the coming months.

