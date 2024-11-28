Feedback PLC Advances Healthcare Innovation with NHS

Feedback (GB:FDBK) has released an update.
Feedback PLC has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including a share capital reorganization. The company is advancing its ‘Neighbourhood Diagnostics Solution’ in collaboration with the NHS, aiming to streamline healthcare processes with its Bleepa technology. This initiative is part of a strategic move to enhance NHS infrastructure, potentially aligning with broader national health policies.
