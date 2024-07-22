FCC Probes AT&T February Wireless Outage, 911 Calls Affected

A nationwide AT&T (T) wireless outage in February blocked more than 92 million voice calls and prevented over 25,000 attempts to reach 911, according to a report by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC). The outage, which lasted over 12 hours, affected more than 125 million devices, leaving all voice and 5G data services unavailable. The FCC has referred the matter to its Enforcement Bureau for potential violations of FCC rules.





The incident began after AT&T implemented a network change with an equipment configuration error. AT&T, which credited customers a full day of service, did not immediately comment. The FCC report, issued on Monday, includes recommendations to prevent similar outages in the future. FCC Chair Jessica Rosenworcel emphasized the seriousness of the incident and the need for accountability.





AT&T's February outage blocked over 92 million calls.



More than 25,000 911 attempts were prevented.



FCC referred the matter to its Enforcement Bureau.



Outage affected over 125 million devices.



AT&T credited customers a full day of service.



FCC investigating potential violations of rules.



FCC issued recommendations to prevent future outages.



FCC also investigating a recent AT&T data breach.



Industry best practices emphasized for network changes.



