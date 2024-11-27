News & Insights

FCC grants SpaceX approval for coverage from space with T-Mobile

November 27, 2024 — 07:31 am EST

The Federal Communications Commission granted SpaceX’s application, as amended, authorizing SpaceX to provide supplemental coverage from space in earth-to-space and space-to-Earth bands in the United States pursuant to a lease arrangement with T-Mobile (TMUS) and to operate its satellites in the mobile-satellite service ( in certain sub-bands for the purpose of direct-to-cell operations outside the United States. SpaceX has permission to use T-Mobile’s cellular frequencies on up to 7,500 Gen2 Starlink satellites to provide supplemental coverage from space, provided it does not interfere with other networks.

