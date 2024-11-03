FBR Limited Launches $8 Million Share Purchase Plan

FBR Limited (AU:FBR) has released an update.

FBR Limited has announced an $8 million Share Purchase Plan, inviting eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand to buy new shares at a discounted price. This move aims to raise capital for upcoming projects, including the completion of its 10-home Demonstration Program in Florida, which could lead to a significant joint venture with CRH Ventures. The offer, fully underwritten by Bell Potter Securities, opens on November 7, 2024, and closes on November 26, 2024.

