FAT Brands Plans Twin Hospitality Group Spin-off

Fat Brands ( (FAT) ) has shared an update.

FAT Brands Inc. is taking a significant step towards growth by filing a Form 10 registration statement for its subsidiary, Twin Hospitality Group Inc., with the SEC. This move sets the stage for Twin Hospitality Group, which operates Twin Peaks and Smokey Bones restaurants, to become a standalone publicly traded company on Nasdaq. The separation is aimed at unlocking value and offering growth opportunities for Twin Peaks while continuing to benefit FAT Brands shareholders. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year, pending various approvals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.