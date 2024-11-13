Faraday Future, Grow Fandor enter strategic licensing collaboration

Faraday Future (FFIE) “announced a comprehensive strategic licensing agreement with Grow Fandor, an IP commercialization company. As FF’s exclusive licensee for ecosystem products, Grow Fandor will manage the design, development, sales, and operations for certain ecosystem products bearing the FF and Faraday X brands. This collaboration has the potential to become a new growth driver for FF. Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Grow Fandor has exclusive licensing rights as the only third-party allowed to use the FF and FX brands and marks during the contract term. This right includes, but is not limited to, categories like apparel, automotive accessories, home goods, and personal care products. FF will not be required to contribute any resources for development of branded products. Furthermore, FF will financially benefit from an annual license fee and additional licensing royalties. Grow Fandor will fully assume responsibility for all tasks related to these products, encompassing research and development, supply chain management, sales, and after-sales services.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on FFIE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.