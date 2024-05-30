FAR Ltd Eyes Shareholder Returns Amid Strategy Shift

FAR Ltd (AU:FAR) has released an update.

FAR Ltd focused on shareholder value in 2023 with cost reductions, capital returns, and a share buyback program. Despite unsuccessful marketing and the subsequent surrender of its Gambian exploration blocks, the company is poised for a possible capital windfall from a contingent payment tied to the Sangomar Field’s upcoming oil production. Plans are afoot to potentially sell this payment and, if successful, return additional capital to shareholders.

