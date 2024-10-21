News & Insights

Stocks

Far East Holdings Announces Office Relocation in Hong Kong

October 21, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Far East Holdings International Ltd. (HK:0036) has released an update.

Far East Holdings International Ltd. has announced a change in its registered office address to Kingston International Centre in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong, effective October 21, 2024. This move marks a new chapter for the company, which continues to strategically position itself in the financial market. Investors may find this relocation indicative of the company’s growth and future plans.

For further insights into HK:0036 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.