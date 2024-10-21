Far East Holdings Announces Office Relocation in Hong Kong

Far East Holdings International Ltd. (HK:0036) has released an update.

Far East Holdings International Ltd. has announced a change in its registered office address to Kingston International Centre in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong, effective October 21, 2024. This move marks a new chapter for the company, which continues to strategically position itself in the financial market. Investors may find this relocation indicative of the company’s growth and future plans.

For further insights into HK:0036 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.