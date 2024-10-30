News & Insights

Far East Gold Expands with New Projects and Investments

October 30, 2024 — 03:57 am EDT

Far East Gold Ltd (AU:FEG) has released an update.

Far East Gold Ltd has strengthened its global footprint by signing a Binding Term Sheet to potentially acquire a significant stake in the Idenburg gold project in Indonesia and securing a strategic investment from Xingye Gold, a major Chinese mining company. The company also reported promising drilling results from its Woyla Copper Gold Project, with significant gold and silver assays, highlighting the potential for further exploration success. These developments mark a pivotal step for Far East Gold in expanding its mining portfolio and attracting international investment.

