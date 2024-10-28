News & Insights

Markets
FDS

FactSet To Acquire Irwin

October 28, 2024 — 11:15 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - FactSet (FDS) announced it has agreed to acquire Irwin, an investor relations and capital markets solution for public companies and their advisors.

The transaction is expected to close during FactSet's first quarter fiscal 2025 and is not expected to have a material impact on FactSet's fiscal 2025 results.

Founded in 2017 and based in Toronto, Canada, Irwin is a contemporary investor relations management platform that simplifies the process by integrating people, data, and insights into a single system.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.