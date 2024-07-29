Factors to Note Ahead of Axcelis' (ACLS) Q2 Earnings Release

Axcelis Technologies Inc ACLS is slated to report second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 31.



ACLS recently announced its preliminary second-quarter results, per which, now it expects revenues of more than $252 million while earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be more than $1.38. This compares with previously issued revenue guidance of $245 million and EPS of $1.30.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $252.4 million, which suggests a decline of 7.9% from a year ago. The consensus mark for EPS is pegged at $1.39, indicating a decrease of 25.3% from the prior-year level.



ACLS’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters by an average of 18.9%. In the past year, shares have lost 38.4% against the industry’s growth of 0.7%.



Factors to Note

The company’s performance in the second quarter is likely to have benefited from continued momentum in demand for its Purion’s suite of products, especially in the silicon-carbide power market. The transition to electric vehicles has been driving the silicon carbide power device market. This, in turn, is boosting demand for Purion Power series products, especially PurionH200 silicon carbide, Purion XE silicon carbide systems and Purion M silicon carbide tool.



Also, Axcelis, while announcing preliminary results, highlighted that the Systems revenues for the second quarter came in better than expected, partly attributed to better conversion of evaluation systems to revenues. Customer shipments to China are likely to have acted as an additional tailwind.



ACLS’ advanced Purion Product Extensions have been aiding it to gain further share in the image sensor and power device manufacturing space. With these product extensions in its portfolio, the company has been boasting implant products for both the silicon IGBT and silicon carbide power device market segments.



Softness in memory and other general mature process technologies remain concerning. Also, lower fab utilization is likely to have weighed on the CS&I segment revenues.



Volatile supply-chain dynamics and global macroeconomic weakness are likely to have acted as additional headwinds along with increasing expenses toward research and development and infrastructure.

Recent Developments

In June 2024, Axcelis expanded business operations in Japan by setting up new service offices. These offices, located in Chitose, Hokkaido and Kumamoto, Kyushu, will support the ACLS’ growing client base in the country.



ACLS noted that its service centers, which will facilitate localized support resources for the Purion ion implant equipment, while in production, are located near the customers.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Axcelis this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here.



ACLS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

