Factors Investing Give Portfolios an Edge

September 27, 2024 — 03:56 pm EDT

Advisors today face increasing challenges in helping clients achieve and maintain financial independence. With high U.S. stock valuations predicting lower future returns, and bond yields offering minimal real returns, portfolio strategies need to evolve.

 

 Clients are also grappling with rising living costs, longer life spans, and elevated housing prices, creating greater financial strain. Factor investing offers a solution, selecting securities based on traits like momentum, quality, and low volatility, which have historically outperformed. 

 

These strategies can be implemented cost-effectively through ETFs and optimized for tax efficiency within households. Although no factor guarantees success in every market, a diversified approach to factor investing provides a long-term opportunity for outperformance.

Finsum: Factor investing is robust proven strategy that can bring legitacy to new advisors or those looking to expand client adoption. 

