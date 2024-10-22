FAA final rule for advanced air mobility broadly positive, says Canaccord

Canaccord says Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Mike Whitaker issued the special Federal Aviation regulations detailing the final rule on advanced air mobility aircraft. The decision to provide the final requirements in advance of the 2024 election is broadly positive for the industry, given that there could be some internal staff turnover during the post-election transition period should a second Trump Administration return to power, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm does not expect Whitaker to leave his post in the near term, however. Canaccord notes the final rule as issued by the FAA provides some compromise for electric vertical take-off and landing operators on the fuel/battery reserve requirements relative to what is required for helicopters today. The completion of the final rule for powered lift aircraft is broadly positive for the air taxi industry, the firm contends. Canaccord has Buy ratings on Archer Aviation (ACHR), Eve Holding (EVEX), Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) and Joby Aviation (JOBY) and a Hold rating on Lilium (LILM).

