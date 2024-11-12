F-code Inc. Expands with Strategic Acquisition

News & Insights

f-code Inc. (JP:9211) has released an update.

F-code Inc. is set to acquire shares in BUZZ Inc., a new company formed by Active Inc., to expand its presence in the digital transformation and marketing sector. This strategic move aims to leverage BUZZ Inc.’s expertise in SNS school management and influencer marketing, thereby enhancing F-code’s capabilities in providing SNS support and improving customer experience. The acquisition is expected to bolster the company’s profitability and competitiveness in the growing market.

