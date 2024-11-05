News & Insights

f-code Inc. Expands with SpinFlow Acquisition

November 05, 2024 — 02:26 am EST

f-code Inc. (JP:9211) has released an update.

f-code Inc. has acquired a 50.1% equity stake in SpinFlow Inc., a company specializing in generative AI consulting and reskilling training, for 170 million yen. The acquisition aims to boost productivity by expanding AI talent dispatch services and enhancing generative AI support across various industries, with an expected profit recovery within 3 to 4 years.

