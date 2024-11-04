EzFill enters LOI to acquire fueling division of Yoshi

EzFill (EZFL) Holdings announced the signing of a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire the fueling division of Yoshi. Under the terms of the LOI, EzFill plans to acquire Yoshi Mobility’s existing mobile fuel service operations in four key states, including California, Tennessee, Texas, and Michigan, and integrate Yoshi’s assets and customers into its growing infrastructure. With this acquisition, EzFill is expected to not only strengthen its footprint in the existing markets but also initiate an aggressive national expansion plan, positioning itself as a leading player in the on-demand fueling sector. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, Yoshi Mobility is a major mobility services provider backed by General Motors Ventures, ExxonMobil, and Bridgestone Americas. These strategic investors have been pivotal in establishing Yoshi Mobility as a pioneer and leader in the mobile fueling industry.The potential transaction is subject to entering into definitive agreements which will contain customary closing conditions and is expected to close before the year end.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.