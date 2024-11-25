Eyenovia Restructures Finances and Leadership Team

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An update from Eyenovia ( (EYEN) ) is now available.

Eyenovia, Inc. has restructured its financial agreements by amending a Loan and Security Agreement with Avenue Capital Management, deferring payments to February 2025. Alongside, they issued new shares in a Subscription Agreement to the lenders. The company’s CFO, Andrew D. Jones, transitioned to a consulting role, with CEO Michael Rowe taking over his responsibilities. These strategic changes come as Eyenovia navigates its financial commitments and leadership dynamics.

For detailed information about EYEN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.