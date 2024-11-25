News & Insights

Stocks

Eyenovia Restructures Finances and Leadership Team

November 25, 2024 — 08:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An update from Eyenovia ( (EYEN) ) is now available.

Eyenovia, Inc. has restructured its financial agreements by amending a Loan and Security Agreement with Avenue Capital Management, deferring payments to February 2025. Alongside, they issued new shares in a Subscription Agreement to the lenders. The company’s CFO, Andrew D. Jones, transitioned to a consulting role, with CEO Michael Rowe taking over his responsibilities. These strategic changes come as Eyenovia navigates its financial commitments and leadership dynamics.

For detailed information about EYEN stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EYEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.