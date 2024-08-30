ExxonMobil Seeks 3-Year Extension for Golden Pass LNG Project

ExxonMobil Corporation ( XOM ) and QatarEnergy have requested a three-year extension from U.S. regulators to complete the construction of the $10-billion Golden Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project on the Texas coast. The extension appeal, submitted to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (“FERC”), is intended to accommodate scheduling uncertainties and a change in primary contractors, per a Reuters report. The project, originally slated for completion by November 2026, is now set to be accomplished by 2029.

The developers recently announced that the project's startup would be delayed until late next year, citing contractor changes as a key reason for the extension. The primary contractor, Zachry Industrial, filed for bankruptcy in May following a dispute over $2.4 billion in cost overruns. As a result, Golden Pass LNG appointed CB&I, a unit of McDermott International, as the new lead contractor.

Golden Pass LNG is designed to produce 18 million metric tons of LNG annually. The company remains focused on producing its first LNG by the end of 2025, with full commercial operations expected to follow soon after that. According to the report, the requested extensions are meant to provide contingencies for potential delays, such as severe weather or hurricane conditions that could make it unsafe for crews on-site.

QatarEnergy holds a 70% stake in the joint venture, while ExxonMobil owns the remaining 30%. The extension should also allow rehiring and remobilization of more than 4,000 skilled workers for the project.

The construction progress of the LNG export project includes approximately 83% completion of the first gas-processing unit, with the second and third units at 46% and 31% completion, respectively. With the extension request, ExxonMobil and QatarEnergy aim to ensure the successful completion of the Golden Pass LNG project, which is poised to play a significant role in the U.S. LNG export market upon its eventual startup.

