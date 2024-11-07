News & Insights

ExxonMobil Finalizes FPSO Purchase from SBM Offshore

November 07, 2024 — 01:02 pm EST

SBM Offshore NV (GB:0NIS) has released an update.

ExxonMobil Guyana has completed the purchase of the FPSO Prosperity from SBM Offshore for approximately $1.23 billion, a move expected to reduce SBM Offshore’s net debt. The FPSO will continue to be operated by SBM Offshore until 2033, showcasing a successful collaboration with ExxonMobil. This transaction will be reflected in SBM Offshore’s upcoming financial guidance update.

