ExxonMobil Finalizes FPSO Purchase from SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore NV (GB:0NIS) has released an update.
ExxonMobil Guyana has completed the purchase of the FPSO Prosperity from SBM Offshore for approximately $1.23 billion, a move expected to reduce SBM Offshore’s net debt. The FPSO will continue to be operated by SBM Offshore until 2033, showcasing a successful collaboration with ExxonMobil. This transaction will be reflected in SBM Offshore’s upcoming financial guidance update.
For further insights into GB:0NIS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Truth Social (NASDAQ:DJT) Surges As Largest Shareholder Has Diamond Hands
- Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Will Focus on an “America-First” Investment Strategy
- ZGD, HGGG: 2 Gold ETFs with More than 20% Upside, According to Analysts
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.