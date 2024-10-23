Extra Space Storage to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Extra Space Storage EXR, a leading self-storage real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, is set to release its third-quarter 2024 results on Oct. 29 after market close. The company has been steadily expanding its footprint and diversifying its operations. As the market anticipates the earnings announcement, this article provides an in-depth preview of EXR’s expected performance in the third quarter, considering overall industry trends, the company’s growth strategy and acquisitions.



In the last reported quarter, this Salt Lake City, UT-based REIT delivered a surprise of 3.00% in terms of core FFO per share. Results reflected a rise in occupancy and better-than-anticipated revenues.



Over the trailing four quarters, the company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on two occasions and missed in the two other periods, the average surprise being 0.63%. The graph below depicts this surprise history:

Factors to Consider Ahead of EXR’s Q3 Results

Extra Space Storage employs a diverse growth strategy, incorporating strategic acquisitions, third-party management and joint ventures. In recent years, the company has expanded its portfolio and strengthened its market presence through successful acquisitions, creating added value for its investors.



In the third quarter, Extra Space Storage is likely to have continued benefiting from its strong presence in key cities and efforts to expand through accretive acquisitions and third-party management. In July 2023, EXR completed the all-stock acquisition of Life Storage, Inc., becoming the largest self-storage operator in the United States, solidifying its market leadership and geographical footprint.



EXR's continued emphasis on enhancing the customer experience through technology integration and operational improvements is likely to have bolstered its competitive edge. Its strong brand reputation and technological advancements are expected to have supported performance during the quarter. This REIT is likely to have sustained a healthy balance sheet throughout the period.



However, the company continues to see new customer price sensitivity and is likely to face headwinds from lower new customer rates in the near term. As such, the reacceleration in revenue growth is expected to be challenging until the company regains pricing power with new customers.



Also, high interest rates have added to its concerns. We estimate an 11.5% year-over-year increase in interest expenses in the third quarter.

Projections for EXR

The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $707.21 million for quarterly property rental revenues suggests an increase from the prior quarter’s $697.10 million and up from the year-ago period’s $650.89 million. The consensus estimate for revenues from tenant insurance of $83.22 million implies a decrease from $83.71 million in the prior quarter and an increase from $69.13 million in the year-ago period.



Management and franchise fees for the quarter are projected at $29.82 million, similar to the prior quarter’s number of $29.86 and up from $28.02 in the year-ago period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of $821.37 million for quarterly revenues suggests a 9.8% increase year over year.



Extra Space Storage’s activities during the quarter were not adequate to gain analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly core FFO per share has remained unrevised over the past month at $2.03. However, it calls for a 0.50% year-over-year increase.

Here is What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for EXR:

Our proven model predicts a surprise in terms of FFO per share for Extra Space Storage this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an FFO beat, which is the case here.



Extra Space Storage currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.67%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

