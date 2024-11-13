Exro Technologies to Showcase Innovations at ROTH Conference

Exro Technologies (TSE:EXRO) has released an update.
Exro Technologies, a leader in clean technology for e-mobility, will engage with institutional investors at the ROTH Technology Conference in New York City, showcasing their cutting-edge electric propulsion solutions. This participation underscores Exro’s commitment to advancing mobility through innovative technologies like Coil Driver, SEA-Drive, and Cell Driver, which enhance the performance and efficiency of electric motors and batteries.
For further insights into TSE:EXRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/24/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.