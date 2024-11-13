Exro Technologies to Showcase Innovations at ROTH Conference

Exro Technologies (TSE:EXRO) has released an update.

Exro Technologies, a leader in clean technology for e-mobility, will engage with institutional investors at the ROTH Technology Conference in New York City, showcasing their cutting-edge electric propulsion solutions. This participation underscores Exro’s commitment to advancing mobility through innovative technologies like Coil Driver, SEA-Drive, and Cell Driver, which enhance the performance and efficiency of electric motors and batteries.

For further insights into TSE:EXRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.