News & Insights

Stocks

Exro Technologies to Showcase Innovations at ROTH Conference

November 13, 2024 — 07:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Exro Technologies (TSE:EXRO) has released an update.

Exro Technologies, a leader in clean technology for e-mobility, will engage with institutional investors at the ROTH Technology Conference in New York City, showcasing their cutting-edge electric propulsion solutions. This participation underscores Exro’s commitment to advancing mobility through innovative technologies like Coil Driver, SEA-Drive, and Cell Driver, which enhance the performance and efficiency of electric motors and batteries.

For further insights into TSE:EXRO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXROF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.