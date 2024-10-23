Expert Outlook: Xos Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Xos (NASDAQ:XOS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $11.25, along with a high estimate of $15.00 and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average represents a 29.69% decrease from the previous average price target of $16.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Xos by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Irwin Roth MKM Announces Buy $15.00 - Michael Shlisky DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $9.00 $17.00 Donovan Schafer Northland Capital Markets Lowers Outperform $9.00 $16.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $12.00 $15.00

Discovering Xos: A Closer Look

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company's primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on last mile routes. The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets zero emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership basis than internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Xos

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Xos displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 226.78%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -62.2%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Xos's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -15.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Xos's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -7.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Xos's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

