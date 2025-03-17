Expert Outlook: Innovative Ind Props Through The Eyes Of 3 Analysts

Ratings for Innovative Ind Props (NYSE:IIPR) were provided by 3 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $89.33, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average has decreased by 20.01% from the previous average price target of $111.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Innovative Ind Props among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $60.00 $70.00 Scott Fortune Roth MKM Lowers Buy $130.00 $140.00 Merrill Ross Compass Point Lowers Neutral $78.00 $125.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Innovative Ind Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Innovative Ind Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Innovative Ind Props's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Innovative Ind Props's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Innovative Ind Props analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Innovative Ind Props

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. It conducts its business through a traditional umbrella partnership real estate investment trust, or UPREIT structure, in which properties are owned by Operating Partnership, directly or through subsidiaries. Its property portfolio is spread across the United States.

Innovative Ind Props: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Innovative Ind Props's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.05%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Innovative Ind Props's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 50.68%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Innovative Ind Props's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Innovative Ind Props's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.63% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, Innovative Ind Props adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for IIPR

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Sep 2021 BTIG Maintains Buy Aug 2021 Craig-Hallum Maintains Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for IIPR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.