Expert Outlook: Gilead Sciences Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 8 analysts have shared their insights on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Gilead Sciences, presenting an average target of $77.25, a high estimate of $93.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Observing a 3.19% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $74.86.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Gilead Sciences is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $72.00 $71.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $70.00 $70.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $85.00 $80.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $70.00 $75.00 Steven Seedhouse Raymond James Announces Outperform $93.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $74.00 $74.00 Brian Skorney Baird Maintains Neutral $80.00 $80.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $74.00 $74.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Gilead Sciences. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Gilead Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Gilead Sciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Gilead Sciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences develops and markets therapies to treat life-threatening infectious diseases, with the core of its portfolio focused on HIV and hepatitis B and C. Gilead's acquisition of Pharmasset brought rights to hepatitis C drug Sovaldi, which is also part of newer combination regimens that remain standards of care. Gilead is also growing its presence in the oncology market via acquisitions, led by CAR-T cell therapy Yescarta/Tecartus (from Kite) and breast and bladder cancer therapy Trodelvy (from Immunomedics).

Financial Insights: Gilead Sciences

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Gilead Sciences's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.36%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 23.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.01%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.94%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, Gilead Sciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

