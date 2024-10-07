Expert Outlook: Essential Utilities Through The Eyes Of 5 Analysts

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $44.8, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.84% increase from the previous average price target of $42.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Essential Utilities is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Announces Buy $44.00 - Ross Fowler B of A Securities Announces Buy $45.00 - Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $45.00 $42.00 Ben Kallo Baird Raises Outperform $45.00 $43.00 Jonathan Reeder Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $45.00 $42.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Essential Utilities. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Essential Utilities compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Essential Utilities's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Essential Utilities's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities is a Pennsylvania-based holding company for us water, wastewater, and natural gas distribution utilities. The company's water business serves 3 million people in eight states. Nearly three fourths of its water earnings come from Pennsylvania, primarily suburban Philadelphia. Its Peoples subsidiary serves more than 740,000 gas distribution customers in Pennsylvania and Kentucky. Essential exited its noncore competitive water and energy services businesses.

Key Indicators: Essential Utilities's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Essential Utilities's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.53%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: Essential Utilities's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essential Utilities's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essential Utilities's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Essential Utilities's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.17.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

