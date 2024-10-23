Expert Outlook: Editas Medicine Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $10.86, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average represents a 32.84% decrease from the previous average price target of $16.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Editas Medicine's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $9.00 $27.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Lowers Buy $12.00 $20.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $8.00 $8.00 Soumit Roy Jones Trading Announces Buy $13.00 - Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $9.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Lowers Buy $12.00 $20.00 Greg Harrison B of A Securities Raises Buy $15.00 $13.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Editas Medicine. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Editas Medicine compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Editas Medicine's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Editas Medicine's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine Inc is a clinical-stage genome editing company dedicated to developing potentially transformative genomic medicines to treat a broad range of serious diseases. The company focuses on developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR)/ CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9 technology). It has developed CRISPR/Cas9 technology which uses a protein-RNA (ribonucleic acid) complex composed of the Cas9 enzyme bound to a guide RNA molecule designed to recognize a DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) sequence that requires repair. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing genome editing technology.

Breaking Down Editas Medicine's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Editas Medicine's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -82.23% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Editas Medicine's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -13178.75%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Editas Medicine's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -25.69% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -16.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.17.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

