Expert Outlook: COPT Defense Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on COPT Defense (NYSE:CDP) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $34.75, a high estimate of $38.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. Observing a 6.92% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $32.50.

A clear picture of COPT Defense's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $33.00 $31.00 Thomas Catherwood BTIG Raises Buy $38.00 $33.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $36.00 $33.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $32.00 $33.00

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust that acquires, manages, and leases office and data center properties throughout the U.S. The majority of the company's real estate portfolio is composed of office buildings in the Baltimore-Washington Corridor and Northern Virginia area. COPT derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from tenants. Most of the company's revenue comes from the leasing of properties to U.S. Government agencies and its contractors in the national security, defense, and IT sectors, such as Northrop Grumman and Boeing. Regional offices in urban submarkets make also make up a sizable percentage of COPT's total square footage.

Financial Insights: COPT Defense

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining COPT Defense's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.26% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.0%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): COPT Defense's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.85% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: COPT Defense's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.63, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

