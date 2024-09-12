Expert Outlook: BILL Holdings Through The Eyes Of 21 Analysts

21 analysts have shared their evaluations of BILL Holdings (NYSE:BILL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 5 6 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $71.05, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Highlighting a 11.35% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $80.15.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive BILL Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Poutrieux Exane BNP Paribas Announces Outperform $90.00 - Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Lowers Neutral $52.00 $60.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $57.00 $75.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $54.00 $86.00 Peter Levine Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $60.00 $70.00 David Koning Baird Lowers Neutral $60.00 $68.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $91.00 $100.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $55.00 $60.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $60.00 $59.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $60.00 $80.00 Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $45.00 $60.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Positive $100.00 $100.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $59.00 $77.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $65.00 $85.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $100.00 $100.00 Ken Wong Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $70.00 $95.00 David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $68.00 $60.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $86.00 $98.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $60.00 $70.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BILL Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BILL Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for BILL Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Get to Know BILL Holdings Better

BILL Holdings Inc is a provider of software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments and spend and expense management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, enable businesses to easily connect with their suppliers or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows and improve back office efficiency. Initial Public Offering and Follow-on Offering.

BILL Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, BILL Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.11% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BILL Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.21%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.08%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, BILL Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

