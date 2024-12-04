Expert Outlook: Atkore Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Atkore and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $104.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $84.00. Highlighting a 15.23% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $123.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Atkore by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $102.00 $93.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $93.00 $99.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Lowers Buy $115.00 $130.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $84.00 $135.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Lowers Buy $130.00 $160.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Lowers Overweight $105.00 $125.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Atkore. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Atkore compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Atkore's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Atkore's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Atkore analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Atkore

Atkore Inc is a diversified industrials company and a manufacturer of electrical, mechanical, and safety infrastructure solutions. Atkore has two business segments; Electrical and Safety and Infrastructure. Net sales are highest in the electrical business line. The key product categories in the electrical segment are PVC conduit, steel conduit, and PVC-coated conduit, which are staples for electrical distributors. The key product categories in the safety and infrastructure segment include in-line galvanized mechanical tubes, metal framing and related fittings, and security bollards. Also, the company provides ancillary services to customers in the form of slitting and cutting structural steel sheets. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Atkore's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Atkore faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.38% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atkore's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.66%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, Atkore adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ATKR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Nov 2021 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Nov 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ATKR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.