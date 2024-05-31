Experian Announces Second Interim Dividend Details

News & Insights

Experian (GB:EXPN) has released an update.

Experian plc has announced a second interim dividend of 40.50 US cents per share, payable on July 19, 2024, to shareholders registered by June 21, 2024. Shareholders must submit their currency preference and tax exemption forms by June 21 to avoid default settings. Experian, a global data and technology company listed on the London Stock Exchange, assists in various fields, including fraud prevention and digital marketing.

