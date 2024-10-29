Exedy Corporation Reveals Strong Q2 Financial Performance

Exedy Corporation (JP:7278) has released an update.

Exedy Corporation reports a steady increase in its financial performance for the second quarter of FY2024, with revenue rising by 1.7% and operating profit seeing a significant 76.3% jump compared to the previous year. The company also announced a revision in its dividend forecast, indicating an increase to 200 yen per share for FY2024. Despite a slight decrease in total assets, Exedy’s financial outlook remains stable, with no changes to its full-year forecast.

