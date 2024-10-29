News & Insights

Stocks

Exedy Corporation Reveals Strong Q2 Financial Performance

October 29, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Exedy Corporation (JP:7278) has released an update.

Exedy Corporation reports a steady increase in its financial performance for the second quarter of FY2024, with revenue rising by 1.7% and operating profit seeing a significant 76.3% jump compared to the previous year. The company also announced a revision in its dividend forecast, indicating an increase to 200 yen per share for FY2024. Despite a slight decrease in total assets, Exedy’s financial outlook remains stable, with no changes to its full-year forecast.

For further insights into JP:7278 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.