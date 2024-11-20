Execus S.p.A. Executes Share Buyback Program

Execus S.P.A. (IT:EXEC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Execus S.p.A., a company specializing in digital marketing and social selling, has purchased 10,000 of its own shares as part of a buyback program, with a total investment of 16,000 Euros. This move is part of their strategy to support digital transformation for SMEs through innovative marketing and sales solutions.

For further insights into IT:EXEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.