Execus S.p.A. Executes Share Buyback Program

November 20, 2024 — 11:20 am EST

Execus S.P.A. (IT:EXEC) has released an update.

Execus S.p.A., a company specializing in digital marketing and social selling, has purchased 10,000 of its own shares as part of a buyback program, with a total investment of 16,000 Euros. This move is part of their strategy to support digital transformation for SMEs through innovative marketing and sales solutions.

