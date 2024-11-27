Execus S.p.A. Enhances Share Buyback Program

Execus S.P.A. (IT:EXEC) has released an update.

Execus S.p.A. has announced the purchase of 9,000 own shares as part of its predetermined share buyback program, at a total value of Euro 12,290. This acquisition increases the company’s total holdings to 27,000 shares, representing 0.422% of its share capital. Execus is focused on guiding digital transformation in the martech and salestech fields, with a strong emphasis on social selling and digital marketing solutions.

