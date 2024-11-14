Exchange Income Corporation Redeems Debentures Early

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) has released an update.

Exchange Income Corporation is set to redeem its 7-year, 5.35% convertible debentures ahead of the June 2025 maturity date, offering holders a chance to convert them into shares at a discounted rate. This strategic move reflects the company’s proactive financial management and provides an opportunity for investors to capitalize on the current share price.

