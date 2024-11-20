ExaWizards Transfers VisionWiz to CoDMON to Boost Growth

ExaWizards Inc. (JP:4259) has released an update.

ExaWizards Inc. has decided to transfer 100% of its shares in VisionWiz Inc., a subsidiary specializing in AI-based content distribution for childcare and education, to CoDMON Inc. This strategic decision aims to leverage CoDMON’s extensive expertise and reach in the childcare industry to accelerate the growth of VisionWiz’s business. The companies plan to enhance collaboration to streamline operations and improve services in the childcare sector.

