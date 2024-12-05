News & Insights

ExaWizards Partners with JGIA for AI-Driven Growth

December 05, 2024 — 01:52 am EST

ExaWizards Inc. (JP:4259) has released an update.

ExaWizards Inc. has announced a strategic partnership with Japan Growth Investment Alliance (JGIA) to drive digital transformation for JGIA’s investment targets using AI and generative AI technologies. This collaboration aims to enhance corporate value for high-growth Japanese companies through innovative solutions and management resources. The partnership will kick off with a generative AI business support project for one of JGIA’s portfolio companies.

