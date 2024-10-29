Examining the Future: SiteOne Landscape Supply's Earnings Outlook

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-30. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17.

Anticipation surrounds SiteOne Landscape Supply's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 4.83% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SiteOne Landscape Supply's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.62 -0.26 -0.19 1.44 EPS Actual 2.63 -0.43 -0.08 1.25 Price Change % -5.0% 5.0% 1.0% 4.0%

Analysts' Perspectives on SiteOne Landscape Supply

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on SiteOne Landscape Supply.

Analysts have given SiteOne Landscape Supply a total of 6 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $159.33, indicating a potential 9.41% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Herc Hldgs, Beacon Roofing Supply and Boise Cascade, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Herc Hldgs is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $223.5, suggesting a potential 53.47% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Beacon Roofing Supply, with an average 1-year price target of $110.75, implying a potential 23.95% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Boise Cascade, with an average 1-year price target of $143.75, indicating a potential 1.29% downside. Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Herc Hldgs, Beacon Roofing Supply and Boise Cascade, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity SiteOne Landscape Supply Neutral 4.45% $510.30M 7.88% Herc Hldgs Neutral 6.28% $385M 8.59% Beacon Roofing Supply Outperform 6.83% $683.70M 7.08% Boise Cascade Buy -0.97% $356.99M 4.92%

Key Takeaway:

SiteOne Landscape Supply ranks in the middle for consensus rating. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is at the bottom for return on equity.

Delving into SiteOne Landscape Supply's Background

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc is a supplier of tools and equipment. The company serves various businesses which include wholesale irrigation, outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, grass seeds, and fertilizers, turf protection products, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals mainly in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes irrigation supplies, fertilizer and herbicides, landscape accessories, nursery goods, natural stones and blocks, outdoor lighting and ice melt products and other products.

SiteOne Landscape Supply's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: SiteOne Landscape Supply's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.45%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SiteOne Landscape Supply's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SiteOne Landscape Supply's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.88% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SiteOne Landscape Supply's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.9%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.64.

To track all earnings releases for SiteOne Landscape Supply visit their earnings calendar on our site.

