Exact Sciences price target raised to $75 from $65 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Exact Sciences (EXAS) to $75 from $65 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes shares of Exact Sciences are up following news that the company obtained a price of about $592/test for Cologuard Plus, or a 16% price increase compared to its first generation Cologuard test. BTIG says that while the firm and most investors expected some price increase for Cologuard Plus, the actual amount and mechanism of the increase was uncertain, with today’s news helping to derisk the stock.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EXAS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.