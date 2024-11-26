Exact Sciences price target raised to $75 from $65 at BTIG

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Exact Sciences (EXAS) to $75 from $65 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes shares of Exact Sciences are up following news that the company obtained a price of about $592/test for Cologuard Plus, or a 16% price increase compared to its first generation Cologuard test. BTIG says that while the firm and most investors expected some price increase for Cologuard Plus, the actual amount and mechanism of the increase was uncertain, with today’s news helping to derisk the stock.
