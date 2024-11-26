News & Insights

Stocks

Exact Sciences price target raised to $75 from $65 at BTIG

November 26, 2024 — 11:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BTIG raised the firm’s price target on Exact Sciences (EXAS) to $75 from $65 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm notes shares of Exact Sciences are up following news that the company obtained a price of about $592/test for Cologuard Plus, or a 16% price increase compared to its first generation Cologuard test. BTIG says that while the firm and most investors expected some price increase for Cologuard Plus, the actual amount and mechanism of the increase was uncertain, with today’s news helping to derisk the stock.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EXAS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.