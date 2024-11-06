Exact Sciences price target lowered to $67 from $82 at Stifel

Stifel lowered the firm’s price target on Exact Sciences (EXAS) to $67 from $82 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Below-consensus Q3 results and a reduced Q4 outlook stem from multiple issues – lower demand at primary care offices, impact of hurricanes, a slower ramp-up for new reps, and transitional challenges on ExactNexus – and while some of this is rooted in execution or lack thereof, the “big question that will emerge is the extent to which the stool-based market is structurally slowing,” the analyst tells investors. However, the low level of visibility tied to the two critical issues of the Cologuard trajectory and performance of blood-based assays makes Exact the biggest “just gotta trust them” stock in the group, the analyst added.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.