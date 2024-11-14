EVS Broadcast Equipment Anticipates Record Growth in 2024

EVS Broadcast Equipment (GB:0N9Z) has released an update.

EVS Broadcast Equipment is on track to achieve record revenue and profit for 2024, driven by strong growth and successful completion of major sporting events. The company is focused on future growth with promising order intake for 2025 and strategic acquisitions to enhance its offerings. Despite global uncertainties, EVS maintains a solid financial position, emphasizing innovation and customer satisfaction.

