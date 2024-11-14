News & Insights

Stocks

EVS Broadcast Equipment Anticipates Record Growth in 2024

November 14, 2024 — 01:04 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EVS Broadcast Equipment (GB:0N9Z) has released an update.

EVS Broadcast Equipment is on track to achieve record revenue and profit for 2024, driven by strong growth and successful completion of major sporting events. The company is focused on future growth with promising order intake for 2025 and strategic acquisitions to enhance its offerings. Despite global uncertainties, EVS maintains a solid financial position, emphasizing innovation and customer satisfaction.

For further insights into GB:0N9Z stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.