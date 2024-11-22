Evovest Global Equity ETF Announces 2024 Distribution

Evovest Global Equity Fund ETF Trust Unit (TSE:EVO) has released an update.

National Bank Investments Inc. has announced the estimated annual reinvested capital gains distribution for the Evovest Global Equity ETF, which will be distributed to unitholders of record on December 30, 2024. The capital gains distribution, estimated at $0.6320 per unit, will be reinvested with units consolidated, ensuring the number of units held by each investor remains unchanged. Investors should note that taxable amounts will need to be reported if the units are held outside registered plans.

