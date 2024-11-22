Evotec takes notice of Halozyme withdrawal, convicted in standalone strategy

Evotec (EVO) issued the following comment on the withdrawn non-binding offer: “Evotec SE has taken notice of the statement made by Halozyme (HALO) Therapeutics Inc. on 22 November, stating that it has withdrawn its non-binding proposal to acquire Evotec SE for EUR11.00 per share in cash. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Evotec, together with its advisors, have been in the process of thoroughly assessing the Non-Binding Proposal submitted by Halozyme in a letter dated 13 November 2024, in which it expressed an interest in a combination of Halozyme with Evotec. The Management Board and Supervisory Board continue to have strong conviction in the Company’s standalone strategy, which is expected to accelerate growth, strengthen the long-term profitability of the Company and deliver significant value to shareholders.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.