Evome Medical Technologies Approves New Share Plan

Salona Global Medical Device (TSE:EVMT) has released an update.

Evome Medical Technologies announced approval of all matters at its annual general meeting, including an amendment to its 2023 Equity Incentive Plan. This amendment increases the maximum number of common shares available for issuance, enhancing the company’s ability to attract and retain top talent.

For further insights into TSE:EVMT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.