Evome Medical Technologies Approves New Share Plan

November 08, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Salona Global Medical Device (TSE:EVMT) has released an update.

Evome Medical Technologies announced approval of all matters at its annual general meeting, including an amendment to its 2023 Equity Incentive Plan. This amendment increases the maximum number of common shares available for issuance, enhancing the company’s ability to attract and retain top talent.

