Evolv falls 42% after delaying Q3 report, saying board conducting investigation

Shares of Evolv (EVLV) Technologies are down $1.72, or 42%, to $2.38 after the company delayed the filing of its Q3 report after an ad hoc committee of the board determined that certain financial statements should not be relied upon.

